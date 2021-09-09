ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $17.98 million and $805,727.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00176481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003805 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

