Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $674.27

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $676.93.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:TDG traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $599.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.43. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

