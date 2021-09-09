Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,558.52

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $128,558.52 and $102,904.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

