South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
