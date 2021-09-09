Safe Haven 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00753991 BTC.

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

