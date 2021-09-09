Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy growth in the digital realm, robust brand portfolio and prudent inventory management strategies have been aiding the stock. These factors also supported the company during first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. Markedly, the company’s digital business surged 43%, on a comparable basis, and contributed 25% to total sales. Additionally, management highlighted that despite significant operating challenges owing to the pandemic, the company witnessed favorable customer response for its merchandise offerings. This led to higher inventory productivity and less promotional activity. The company remains committed to strengthening digital capabilities, strengthening operational base and expansion of membership programs.”

8/5/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

