Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $27.51 Million Stock Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,391 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return makes up 3.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.20% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $27,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of RJI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 77,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,445. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

