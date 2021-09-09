Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,909.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,737.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2,442.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

