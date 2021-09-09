Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $115.92. 1,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,710. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

