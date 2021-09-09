Page Arthur B Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amgen were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.