Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 3.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,489,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 10,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,911. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.