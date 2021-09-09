Brokerages Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Target Price at $189.00

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.66. 29,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,127. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

