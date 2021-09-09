Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $32.50

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

