Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.59. 5,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

