DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.12 or 0.00732757 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

