The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

GPS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 132,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,324. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

