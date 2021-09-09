Aeternity Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.37 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,032,030 coins and its circulating supply is 343,211,086 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

