Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.24. 174,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

