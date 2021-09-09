Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,112 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. 9,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

