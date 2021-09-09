1World Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $8,185.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003792 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

