Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.77

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.77 and last traded at C$18.77, with a volume of 10138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.30.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market cap of C$678.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.57.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

