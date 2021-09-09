Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

