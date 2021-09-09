Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,848. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

