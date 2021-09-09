Smith Salley & Associates Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

STZ traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.17. 9,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,869. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

