Notis McConarty Edward Has $516,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 86,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

