Smith Salley & Associates Has $19.30 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.24. 34,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,432. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

