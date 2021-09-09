Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 4.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $68,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.44. 62,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

