Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $2,153,000.

AON stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.33. 8,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,578. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

