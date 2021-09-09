GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 427,630 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,630 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

