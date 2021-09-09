Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

