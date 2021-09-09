Commerce Bank Has $6.12 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $261.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.14. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $222.89 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

