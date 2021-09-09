Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,465.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,323.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

