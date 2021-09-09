Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,774 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

