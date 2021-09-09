Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.