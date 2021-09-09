Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $274.82. The stock had a trading volume of 146,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $276.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

