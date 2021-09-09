CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,984. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

