AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 266,665 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of AtriCure worth $84,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,042. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

