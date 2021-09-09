TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $78,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.10. 11,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

