Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Nordson worth $88,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $244.27. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,795. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

