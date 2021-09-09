Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 1,430,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.78% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $124,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $124.22. 3,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,727. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

