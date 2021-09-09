Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,981,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,400 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Zynga worth $180,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock worth $32,620,201. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 299,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,848,303. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

