TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $199.64 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,225 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $199,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 589.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $152.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,416. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

