Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.00. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day moving average is $242.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.