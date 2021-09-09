Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.49% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,322. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.