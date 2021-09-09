Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.57. 74,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,226. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $449.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

