Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 6,987 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,287. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.