Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 17,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

