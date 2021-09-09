TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $67.07 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $67,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

