Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $63,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

VOYA stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.