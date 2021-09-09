VeChain Market Capitalization Hits $7.94 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and approximately $838.53 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000198 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015264 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

